All clear given after gas leak at VCU

Emergency crews have given the all clear at VCU after a gas leak on West Grace Street.

Residents in the 600 and 700 blocks of the street were forced to evacuated as emergency crews responded just after noon.

The all clear was given around 12:45 p.m.

There is currently no information on what caused the gas leak.

