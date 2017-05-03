Former football player arrested, charged in deadly bus stop shooting in Chesterfield

Chesterfield police have arrested a suspect in connection with a double shooting that happened at a bus stop located in an apartment complex. One person was left dead, the other fighting for his life.

Police say the double shooting happened in the 4100 block of Mallard Landing Circle around 8 a.m. on May 5, 2016. When officers arrived on the scene, police discovered two teenage boys had been shot. The investigation indicated the two boys were involved in a drug transaction.

Witnesses say one of the victims ran from the scene and collapsed with a gunshot wound in front a school bus that was headed to Bailey Bridge Middle School. The other victim was seen face down and unresponsive at the apartment complex.

Police later identified the deceased as 17-year-old Chase Harris. Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, who collapsed in front of the bus, was transported to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was an L.C. Bird High School student.

The suspect -- Tomarr Brash, who police say was 17 at the time -- has been charged with felony homicide, distribution of marijuana, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile in relation to the shooting.

Brash is now 18 years old.

According to Fairfax police, they were contacted by the United States Marshal's Service and the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 1 shortly after 8:30 am.

"They asked us to transport Mr. Brash from an address in the 8000 block of Central Park Drive in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County. It was simply a warrant service on our part. Once he was in custody, he was interviewed by a representative with the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office," explained a spokesperson with the Fairfax County Police Department.

It appears Brash was living in Alexandria while police built their case before arresting him.

According to a spokesperson with the US Marshals, the fugitive task force in Richmond was working with Chesterfield and the task force up north to track Brash. They were given information into what he was driving and where he was staying. They arrested him without incident, where he was living with extended family.

He was arrested in Fairfax on Monday and was transported to Fairfax County Jail, where he is currently being held.

A roster for the 2015 season lists Tomar Brash as a wide receiver for L.C. Bird, he's also seen on a recruiting trip to Georgia Tech.

It is not clear if he will be tried as an adult, since the crime occurred while he was 17.

