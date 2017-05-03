Movie prop money makes its way through Central VA

This type of fake money is circulating in Central Virginia. (Source: Goochland Sheriff's Office)

The Goochland Sheriff's Office says that movie prop money is circulating in the region and that "typically, the last one holding (the fake money) takes the loss."

The sheriff's office urges store clerks to carefully check any cash being used in a transaction.

"They come in all denominations and each say, 'For Motion Picture Use Only' on the front and back," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

If anyone comes across any of these bills, contact your local law enforcement office immediately.

