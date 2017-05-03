Organizations work to save ferret's broken leg

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

Two Richmond organizations worked together in fixing a ferret's broken leg.

On Friday, police responded to a call for a stray ferret that had a broken leg and was "fixed" with a scotch tape splint.

The folks at Richmond Animal Care and Control took him to Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Center (VESC) to see if they could fix the ferret's leg. After discussions and diagnostics, one of their doctors said he would "try and fix the break," and he even made the tiny bar/plate required.

VESC never operated on a ferret before but said they were willing to try. The surgery was on Tuesday, according to RACC's Facebook page.

The RACC Foundation supported the costs of care in order to save the ferret.

"RACC fights for each life in the City of Richmond (no matter how big or small)," the organization said on Facebook. "We are lucky to have people like you that will support our charge."

There is no word yet on how the surgery went.

