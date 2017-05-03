Richmond police search for suspect involved in theft, credit card fraud

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who is believed to be a suspect "in a theft from a motor vehicle and credit card fraud in the Forest Hill neighborhood."

Police say a man entered a vehicle in the 6200 block of Forest Hill Avenue and took money and several credit cards. He then used the cards at a GameStop and a CVS Pharmacy in the 7100 block of Forest Hill Avenue, according to officers. This happened between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The suspect is a black male with an average build and a dark goatee. He is possibly in his late 20s to late 30s and is about 5-feet-9-inches to 5-feet-11-inches tall.

Officers say he was wearing a white shirt underneath a dark button down coat, olive green pants, black and white or metallic sneakers, and an Oakland Raiders baseball hat.

Anyone with any information on the man's identity is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Eric Sandlin at (804) 646-1010 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

