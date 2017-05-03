Sen. Kaine helps boy keep attendance record

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

A student in Buckingham County was so eager to go to National Museum of African American History and Culture, he almost gave up his perfect attendance record.

Jaylen Anderson took a photo with Senator Tim Kaine.

In a Facebook post, Senator Kaine said Jaylen's grandmother wrote a letter asking him to invite Jaylen to his office.

Jaylen and his grandmother had passes to the museum but going would mean tarnishing his record of perfect attendance. However, the superintendent agreed to count it as an educational trip if Jaylen met with Senator Kaine.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12