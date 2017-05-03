Manakin Sabot man claims $1 million Mega Million prize

A Manakin Sabot man claimed his $1 million prize after matching the first five numbers in the May 2 Mega Millions drawing.

“I still think it isn’t real. When am I going to wake up?” said Reginald Davis, who is retired.

He purchased his ticket at Wegman's at 12200 Wegman's Boulevard in Short Pump, where he often shops.

The winning numbers were 5-14-42-43-58 and the Mega Ball number was 1. "The only number he missed was the Mega Ball number. He used Easy Pick, allowing the computer to randomly select the numbers on his ticket," lottery officials said.

After discovering he won, he could not believe it.

“I thought, ‘Is it real?’” he said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

He told Virginia Lottery officials that he has no immediate plans for his winnings, except to help his family.

This ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers in last night’s drawing, and one of just two nationwide. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $15 million jackpot.

