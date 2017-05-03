$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Short Pump

Someone in Central Virginia is $1 million richer Wednesday morning.

A ticket purchased at Wegman's at 12200 Wegman's Boulevard in Short Pump matched five numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Millions to win $1 million.

The winning numbers were 5-14-42-43-58 and the Mega Ball number was 1.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.

This ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers in last night’s drawing, and one of just two nationwide. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $15 million jackpot.

