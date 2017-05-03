Amelia man wanted on five charges

The Amelia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is wanted on five charges.

Emery Nicolas Whitt, 24, is wanted for breaking and entering, stealing a firearm, trespassing, and brandishing a firearm (2).

He is 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighs 220 pounds, has brown hair, and green eyes. He also has tattoos on both arms.

It is believed Whitt lives in Amelia County.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Amelia County Sheriff's Office at 804-561-2118 or the Amelia County Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.

