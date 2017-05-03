Missing VA woman may be in danger

President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.More >>
The Amelia County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who is wanted on five charges.More >>
Roanoke police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who may be in danger.More >>
Hampton police are asking for the public's help in finding a mother and child after family reported them missing on Monday.More >>
A man who has spent more than 30 years behind bars for the murder of a Bedford County couple, is getting new support for his release.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
The mother says all she felt at the time was pure terror.More >>
Five people were arrested for attempted burglary when police arrived.More >>
The Washington Post, along with the Associated Press, The New York Times, and CBS, are reporting the Department of Justice (DOJ) has decided not to bring charges against the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the death of Alton Sterling. WAFB has not been able to independently confirm the report.More >>
The former North Charleston police officer accused of shooting and killing a man who fled a traffic stop pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal civil rights charge.More >>
