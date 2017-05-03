Missing VA woman may be in danger - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Missing VA woman may be in danger

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
ROANOKE, VA (WWBT/WSLS) -

Roanoke police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who may be in danger.

Brittany Adair Freeny, 30, of Roanoke, was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday near Cove Road and Wellsley Street. Police told WSLS that she may not have left on her own and may be in danger.

She is 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Anyone with any information on Brittany Freeny's disappearance should call Roanoke police at 540-344-8500.

