Missing VA woman found dead

Deputies in Franklin County say they received a call Wednesday morning from workers who found a woman's body in the woods. The investigation went well into the afternoon.

A family member confirmed that Brittany Adair Freeny, 30, of Roanoke, was found dead.

Early Wednesday morning, it was believed she may not have left on her own and may be in danger. She was last seen around 7 p.m. Monday near Cove Road and Wellsley Street.

There is no word if foul play was involved in Freeny's death.

