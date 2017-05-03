Police search for missing VA mom, baby girl

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

Hampton police are asking for the public's help in finding a mother and child after family reported them missing on Monday.

Keir Johnson, 34, and her eight-month-old daughter, Chloe, were last seen on Sunday in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive, according to WAVY.

Johnson was last seen driving a black 2013 Kia Optima, and officers say she only took a few things for her daughter with her.

Keir Johnson is described as 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows of Keir Johnson's whereabouts or has seen her is asked to call Hampton police at 757-727-6111.

