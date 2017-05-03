Albemarle County Sheriff asks Governor McAuliffe to pardon Jens Soering

A man who has spent more than 30 years behind bars for the murder of a Bedford County couple, is getting new support for his release.

Albemarle County Sheriff Chip Harding sent a 19-page letter to Governor McAuliffe asking for him to pardon Jens Soering.

Soering is currently serving a life sentence for the brutal 1985 murders of Derek and Nancy Haysom, the parents of his then-girlfriend Elizabeth. Soering, who is from Germany, was an 18-year-old University of Virginia student when the Haysom's were killed.

Harding was asking to look at the case by Soering's attorney, Steve Rosenfield.

In the letter, Harding admits for years he assumed Soering was guilty. However, once he took a closer look at Soering’s case, Harding says "the evidence appears to support a case for his innocence."

“Soering would not be convicted today on the evidence that has since surfaced or was improperly submitted or omitted from the jury,” wrote Harding in the letter.

Harding is working on the case pro-bono and spent more than 200 hours reviewing evidence, transcripts from Soering’s trial, and interviewing Soering himself.

In his letter, Harding points to crime scene evidence used by prosecutors, like a bloody sock print in the Haysom home that was initially considered to be too small to belong to Soering.

Harding also examined Soering's recanted confession, motive, and newly tested DNA evidence.

Type O blood found in the Haysom’s home was a centerpiece of the Commonwealth’s case against Soering, who has Type O blood. Both Harding and Rosenfield believe new testing proves Jens wasn't at Haysom home the night of the murders because Type O blood from the scene does not match Soering’s DNA profile.

Soering says he initially confessed to the murders to protect his girlfriend, but he later recanted.

Currently, Soering’s bid for release is before a parole board for the 12th time.

“Honestly, I feel scared. I've been in this place before, in this circumstance, where it looked like things were breaking my way,” Soering told NBC12 in December.

Harding’s letter is believed to be the first time in recent history, a sitting Virginia sheriff is supporting the release a convicted murderer.

However, Harding is not the first member of law enforcement to believe Soering may be innocent.

Last year, Chuck Reid, a former criminal investigator with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, told NBC12 he feels missteps where made during the handling of the case.

Both Reid and Harding say details described in Soering’s confession didn’t match what was found at the crime scene.

"Seeing things over the years that’s come up, that just really put questions in my head. As an investigator, that’s taken from the point of having my doubts to the point where I don’t think Jens Soering was at the house bottom line," Reid told NBC12 last year.

Elizabeth Haysom plead guilty to orchestrating her parent's murders and is currently serving a 90-year prison sentence.

