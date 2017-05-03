Gunshot sparks massive power outage in Henrico

Thousands of Dominion customers lost power in Varina, and this could turn into a criminal case.

Dominion says everything was back to normal around 1 a.m. on Wednesday after 2,700 customers lost power.

Officials say the lights went out because someone shot Dominion equipment on Kingsland Road.

Back in February, someone also shot a transformer out on Kingsland Road. There is currently no word if these incidents are connected.

