Henrico neighborhood concerned about drug rehab facility planned nearby

Neighbors are asking county officials to take another look at a proposal they say would ruin their neighborhood.

A local business wants to build a 100-person drug rehab compound, called Camp Hope, out near the airport. A meeting was held Tuesday night to discuss why residents oppose it.

The neighborhood isn't suggesting there isn't a need for a drug rehab center. They say this isn't the place for it.

One of the people at the meeting was Aaron Winston. He was driving down La France Road in Henrico County and he saw the public hearing sign. He called the number, and that's how everyone learned what was going on.

"Apparently, it was a hearing on a 100-person drug rehab center being built on our little, cozy, lazy road, where the average household has three people in it," Winston said.

Camp Hope is proposing two phases to Henrico County. Under the name DiscipleshipRVA, this private LLC wants to work alongside the McShin Foundation to support 50, then 100 males recovering from drug addiction here - not far from Richmond International Airport.

"Those that don't quite have the funding means to get into a regular house, we could have a bunk-house camp site for them. So a recovery model around a campsite," John Shinholser, with the McShin Foundation, told NBC12.

"The leading principle is: we would have recovering people doing the facilitating of the services, and they would be linking people to their next steps in life," Shinholser said.

Neighbors are concerned people living at this facility won't have a limit on how long they can stay and also that their properties could take a hit.

John Brockman told NBC12, "it would be detrimental on the community, ya know, we don't want our property values to suffer, and there are studies that show that will happen, being in such close proximity to a treatment center."

There are still a lot of questions about zoning and what types of rehab services patients can receive based on that zoning.

