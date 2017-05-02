Police: Petersburg teen hit by logging truck, driver claims he did not know

A Petersburg family contacted NBC12 after they said their teenager was hit by a logging truck while riding his bike home from school.

Kenyada Bailey had to be airlifted from Southside Hospital to VCU Medical Center due to severe injuries. The 18-year-old’s mother says she's hurt someone would do this.

She's by her son's side at the hospital. Even though he's stable, he could be dealing with some serious complications just months before he was planning to graduate.

"Just rolled over top of him, all over top of him," Latoya Bailey said, describing the incident.

A witness called to alert hospital officials that Bailey's son, Kenyada, was struck by a logging truck that was entering I-85 from Washington Street in Petersburg. The witness told the family the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when he ran into the teenager, who was riding his bicycle coming from school. The driver kept going.

The 18-year-old was rushed to Southside Regional.

"They came back and told me his pelvis was broken. They couldn’t do nothing for him at Southside Regional," Bailey said.

The teen was airlifted to VCU Medical Center where he's now in surgery.

"He has some internal bleeding on the inside," Kenyada’s mom said.

State Police got in touch with the driver a few miles away from the scene. Police say the driver told them he didn't know he hit anyone. Investigators gave NBC12 the name of the trucking company. No one answered the phone at the company’s office.

Meantime, Kenyada’s family is devastated - especially since the teenager was looking forward to graduating in June.

"He’s talking about not being able to walk, and that’s a serious issue. I want to see him walk across the stage, because I never got to walk across the stage myself, so that’s a sentimental issue to me," said family friend Dante Giles.

There's no telling how long Kenyada will be in a hospital bed or what his future will be once released.

"I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy, for it to happen to anyone," Giles added.

"A truck ran over across my son and crushed him and just kept going…If my son [ends up not being] alright, then what?" Bailey asked.

State Police have not charged the driver involved at this time, but officers are consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney's office.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12