Acts of Kindness: Downtown Richmond Outreach

Civic engagement and community service are a big focus of a nearly two-decade-old urban ministry in the heart of downtown Richmond.

The emphasis on neighborhood outreach has members interacting with the homeless, hosting events in public housing communities, conducting blood drives and helping build bridges with police. They also provide school supplies and clothing to people in need and partner with the Food Bank.

You also find them volunteering at big city events, like the marathon and Christmas Parade.

It’s that devotion to serving others that prompted today’s Acts Of Kindness three hundred dollar surprise!

