Henrico inmates put to work in jail's latest drug rehab program

Thousands of Dominion customers lost power in Varina, and this could turn into a criminal case.More >>
Thousands of Dominion customers lost power in Varina, and this could turn into a criminal case.More >>
A local business wants to build a 100-person drug rehab compound, called Camp Hope, out near the airport. A meeting was held Tuesday night to discuss why residents oppose it.More >>
A local business wants to build a 100-person drug rehab compound, called Camp Hope, out near the airport. A meeting was held Tuesday night to discuss why residents oppose it.More >>
A five-year-old boy shot in Henrico Sunday afternoon has died, according to police.More >>
A five-year-old boy shot in Henrico Sunday afternoon has died, according to police.More >>
Henrico's sheriff is finding success with a program to help inmates struggling with addiction to heroin and opioids. Not only are inmates treated for the physical and mental signs of addiction, they also get the tools necessary to avoid returning to prison.More >>
Henrico's sheriff is finding success with a program to help inmates struggling with addiction to heroin and opioids. Not only are inmates treated for the physical and mental signs of addiction, they also get the tools necessary to avoid returning to prison.More >>
Crews responded to the 12400 block of Gayton Bluffs Lane around 12:30 p.m. to find flames coming from the upper floor of the home.More >>
Crews responded to the 12400 block of Gayton Bluffs Lane around 12:30 p.m. to find flames coming from the upper floor of the home.More >>