Police find important clue, release suspect descriptions in Norr

Police find important clue, release suspect descriptions in Norrell Annex shooting

By Shawn Maclauchlan, Senior Digital Content Producer
Red Metropack backpack left at Norrell Annex (Source: Richmond Police) Red Metropack backpack left at Norrell Annex (Source: Richmond Police)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Police have released the descriptions of the suspects involved in a shooting at the Norrell Annex building on Monday. The also say the suspects left a backpack at the scene.

According to police, three teens broke into the building, and one of them shot a Richmond school employee. No students were in the building at the time of the shooting. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released the following descriptions for the suspects:

•    Suspect 1: Black male with a dark complexion, short hair and no facial hair. He is approximately 5’2”, and in his early-to-mid teens. He was wearing a red bandana covering his face from his eyes to his chin, blue jeans, and a short sleeve shirt.

•    Suspect 2: Black male with a dark complexion, short hair and no facial hair. He is approximately 5’6”, and in his early-to-mid teens. He was wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

•    Suspect 3: Black male in his early-to-mid teens.

The suspects were last seen fleeing from the scene to the south, in an alley between Miller and Greenwood Avenues.

Police found a red Metropack backpack at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

