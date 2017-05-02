Police find important clue, release suspect descriptions in Norrell Annex shooting

Richmond Police have released the descriptions of the suspects involved in a shooting at the Norrell Annex building on Monday. The also say the suspects left a backpack at the scene.

According to police, three teens broke into the building, and one of them shot a Richmond school employee. No students were in the building at the time of the shooting. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released the following descriptions for the suspects:

• Suspect 1: Black male with a dark complexion, short hair and no facial hair. He is approximately 5’2”, and in his early-to-mid teens. He was wearing a red bandana covering his face from his eyes to his chin, blue jeans, and a short sleeve shirt.

• Suspect 2: Black male with a dark complexion, short hair and no facial hair. He is approximately 5’6”, and in his early-to-mid teens. He was wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

• Suspect 3: Black male in his early-to-mid teens.

The suspects were last seen fleeing from the scene to the south, in an alley between Miller and Greenwood Avenues.

Police found a red Metropack backpack at the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

