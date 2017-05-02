Midlothian teen talks about role on '13 Reasons Why'

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

"13 Reasons Why" is a popular Netflix series about a high school student and the 13 tapes she leaves behind, detailing why she took her own life.

One of those tapes is dedicated to a character named Tyler, played by Midlothian native Devin Druid.

“He kind of falls in love with and becomes obsessed with the main character in our story, Hannah Baker,” said Druid.

Druid, 19, went to Clover Hill Elementary and then the Center Base Gifted Program in Manchester.

Growing up, Druid was an athlete. He got into acting helping his little brother, also a professional actor, run lines for auditions.

“One day, I was like, 'Can [I] try this?' And my mom was like, 'Go for it,' and I did, and fell in love with it,” said Druid.

It was about a year ago Druid heard about "13 Reasons Why" and wanted to audition.

“It was so beautifully well-written, and it was so powerful, and I related to everything on such a deep and personal level,” he said.

Druid says he initially auditioned for the role of Clay, the show’s male lead.

“I was in my house in Midlothian, Virginia, and I got this audition for Clay, and I couldn't make it up to New York. So my mom and I broke out the video camera,” said Druid.

They sent the tape to the casting director. Weeks later Druid got a callback but for the role of Tyler.

After another round of auditions and a few weeks of waiting, he finally received the news he'd been waiting for.

“I was like...I was at a loss for words in the moment. Subsequently afterwards working on the show, it's made everything so worth it, and I've made some of the best friends of my life. I had such a great experience. We're telling such an important story, and I'm super proud and grateful for the whole experience,” said Druid.

Although the show is widely popular, it also has faced some hard criticism. Some feel the series romanticizes suicide. Druid says he thinks the show is a great way for parents, and teens to talk about issues like bullying and self-harm.

“No kid should feel afraid to talk to their parents about what they are feeling or what they are dealing with for fear they may be judged or thought of negatively,” he said.

Although the actor is now based in LA, he says there's a lot he misses about RVA.

“I miss downtown Richmond and Carytown so much. I really do. I miss For The Love of Chocolate and the Byrd Theatre and the film festival,” said Druid.

