Crews on scene of Hazmat spill at VCU building

Crews are on the scene of a Hazmat spill at the VCU Biotechnical Medical Center #1.

The call came in at 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday in the 800 block of East Leigh Street.

The Hazmat spill is isolated to one room and is being handled by VCU's Hazmat team.

The Richmond Fire Department was requested to assist with air monitoring, and the department asked for the state to help. The state is on their way to the scene.

An all-clear has not been given yet.

No injuries have been reported.

