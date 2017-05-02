Dog hit on I-95 N in Colonial Heights; shelter searching for owner

Six stolen puppies stolen over the weekend

The Colonial Heights Animal Shelter is searching for the owner of a dog that was hit on Interstate 95.

The shelter said the dog was hit by a car on Interstate 95 North on the ramp just before the Route 460 East (Wagner Road) exit.

"He is intact and was not wearing a collar," the shelter said on Facebook.

