RVA Parenting: Weekly activities, tips and tricks

The Week of May 1st

Activity of the Week: Water Play

This week, I am structuring my post a little bit different. With hot summer days approaching I thought I would pass along some information about my favorite Richmond splash pads. This way you will be able to find perfect splash pad fit for

you and your family.

My top 3 splash pads:

1) Twin Hickory

Pros: This is my favorite go to splash pad. The entire play area is fenced in, which includes the splash pad, a playground, and a shaded picnic pavilion. The great thing about having everything fenced in together is that the kids can run between the splash pad and playground with ease for a full day of fun. Also, there are large family restrooms, which are great for changing after play time.

Cons: Other than the picnic pavilion that is completely shaded the play areas offer minimal shade. If your child isn’t bouncing back and forth between the splash pad and the playground then you will want to monitor them closely to

make sure they are not getting too hot.

2) Lewis Ginter

Pros: Lewis Ginter has a great splash pad with a padded floor and fenced in water play area. It is also shaded which is perfect for hot days and especially if you have a baby that you are trying to keep cool while an older sibling plays. Another benefit of choosing this splash pad is you are able to take advantage of the other kid friendly areas that the children’s garden offers.

Cons: Lewis Ginter is the only splash pad on my list that does have an entry fee, unless, of course, you are a member. The splash pad is fenced in, but the seating area is separate. If you are a parent that likes to keep a very close eye on your kids and you don’t want to get in the water yourself, then this might not be the best splash pad fit for you.

3) Stony Point

Pros: Stony Point made my list because it’s usually not very crowded, most of the time in the heart of summer splash pads can be packed. This one is very low key and is a really great option if you want to give your children a little splash time while you sit on a nice shaded bench and enjoy some fresh air. There are large family restrooms near the pad that are great for changing afterward. Once you are done playing and changed there are several great kid-friendly places to grab lunch before you head home for a nap.

Cons: The splash pad is in the mall; this could be an issue if you have curious children that might want to wander off into a store. There are a limited number of shaded benches and the actual pad isn’t shaded, so hats and sunscreen

are an absolute must for this splash pad!

Splash pad tips for mom:

Tip 1: Wear water friendly clothes. I am not suggesting you bust out your bikini (unless you want to of course), but it can get really hot sitting on a bench watching your kid play in the water. I recommend loose work out shorts and tank tops, that way you can run in and cool off if you need to.

Tip 2: Apply sunscreen before you leave the house, that way your kids are all ready to play as soon as you arrive. There is nothing worse than trying to apply sunscreen to a little kid that’s trying to run away from you into the water.

On the topic of sunscreen, I would recommend having multiple bottles of sunscreen handy: one in your bag and one in the car. That way you are always covered, take it from experience there is nothing worse than unloading at the splash pad and discovering that you don’t have sunscreen.

Tip 3: Toys: if you are a splash pad newbie then I will go ahead and let you know that all the kids in the pad will have some sort of water toy, and of course your child is going to want one too. Toys at the splash pad tend to become communal, so the cute monogrammed bucket from Pottery Barn probably isn’t the best choice. I would suggest stocking up on some cheap buckets from a dollar store, or even some plastics cups. That way if it gets lost, or goes home with someone else it isn’t a tragedy.

Have a great week moms!

