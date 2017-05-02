RVA Parenting: Deals during Teacher Appreciation Week - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

RVA Parenting: Deals during Teacher Appreciation Week

(Source: richmond.macaronikid.com) (Source: richmond.macaronikid.com)

Your kids’ teachers work hard! Make sure they know about these great deals during Teacher Appreciation Week because we all appreciate their hard work!

CLICK HERE for a full list. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly