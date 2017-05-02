RVA Parenting: Cash in on good grades! Report card rewards in RVA

Have a child in your house who makes good grades? Our RVA Parenting correspondent, Carissa Garabedian, is doing some homework for you!
You can get rewards for good grades, ranging from Applebee's to the Flying Squirrels to Krispy Kreme … it’s a long list.
CLICK HERE for a list of places to cash in with your kids on good grades!
