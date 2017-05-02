Chesterfield police search for man wanted for attempting to rob woman at gunpoint

Chesterfield police are searching for a man who officers say attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint.

The woman told police that she had arranged to sell a phone that was advertised for sale online. Police said the suspect entered the victim's vehicle, looked at the phone, and attempted to leave without pay for it.

When the woman tried to prevent him from leaving, the suspect displayed a firearm and then fled.

This happened in the 2300 block of Willis Road.

The suspect is described as a black man with a thin build, has brown eyes, and is about 6-feet-tall. Officers say he was wearing a black head covering, a black hoodie, and black pants.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12