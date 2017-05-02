RVA Parenting: special free event Tuesday on raising a child who struggles

You’re invited to attend a special event hosted by the YMCA, the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation, and PartnerMD.

When the Band-Aid Doesn’t Fix It: A Mom’s Perspective on Raising a Child Who Struggles is a free event open to the public being held April 25 and May 2.

The event will focus on education, awareness and understanding the issues facing teens today, in particular mental health.

You can read more about the event here, from our RVA Parenting contributor, Carissa Garabedian.

