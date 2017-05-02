RVA Parenting: 5K to help raise funds to fight against drugs

We wanted to let you know about a 5k Walk/Run for an organization called B.A.A.D (Blaize'n Awareness Against Drugs).

The details are as follows:

Blaize'N Trails 5k

Saturday, May 13

9 a.m. to noon

L. Douglas Wilder Middle School

The first Blaize'n Trails 5k raises money to help families of kids fighting with drug addiction and raise awareness to help families keep kids on a positive track for a bright and successful future.

Register on site at 8 a.m.

The founder is a mother of a child that passed due an overdose on opiates. She has made it her mission to promote awareness to the issue and to raise money for treatment facilities.

Click here for more information.

