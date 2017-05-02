Report: Richmond is a vibrant city

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

Richmond now ranks within the twenty most vibrant arts communities among large cities in the United States, according to the Southern Methodist University's National Center for the Arts Research.

The university published the news in their third annual Arts Vibrancy Index, which studies and calculates the measure of arts vibrancy for over 900 communities throughout the nation.

"The index measures the number of arts providers and artists, economic impact, government support and other cultural indicators," Richmond officials said in a press release. Read the full report here.

Mayor Levar Stoney says he is thrilled to see Richmond as a major creative hub in the U.S.

“Our arts and cultural assets define Richmond,” said Mayor Stoney, “They enrich not only our lives, but also the city’s pocketbook — all while helping to attract new employers, visitors and interest in Richmond.“

