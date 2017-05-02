Former Cosby student gets no jail time in sex crime involving 14-year-old

A Chesterfield man will not serve any prison time in a sex charge involving a 14-year-old girl at Cosby High School.

Logan M. Osborn, who was 18 when he was arrested in May 2017, will instead serve 10 years of probation for the incident involving a girl who was 14 at the time.

He pleaded guilty in September and was sentenced Wednesday.

Police said the two knew each other, but attended different schools.

He was charged in May with carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 15 years old. Legally, this means the act could have been consensual, with no force used.

"Young people will have sex, even where it is against the law. When that happens, when it is voluntary sex, when there's no force, it’s a crime. It’s a crime of Carnal Knowledge," explained NBC12 Legal Analyst, Steve Benjamin last year.

Benjamin explained to be charged with Carnal Knowledge, police typically find there is no use of physical force, threats, or intimidation. However, in Virginia, it is a crime to engage in a sexual act with someone who is 14 years old.

"If you have sex with a child between 13-15, that carries up to ten years in prison. It’s a serious crime,"he explained.

Police say the incident happened on Friday evening on Cosby High School grounds but not in the school building. Police say the call came in as a sex offense-sodomy call, and the alleged incident occurred on a trail on school property. Police said the 14 year old girl reported the incident to police.

The principal notified parents through an audio message, stating in part, "police notified us today that they are actively investigating an alleged sexual assault reported to have occurred Friday night on the grounds of Cosby High School in an area outside of a school building."

It also noted the victim was not a student at Cosby High and that, "there was no active threat to any students or community."

At the time, Osborn was listed on the Cosby Titans Athletics page as a senior on the wrestling team. His social media accounts show he was accepted to attend the University of Mary Washington.

