Former Cosby student gets no jail time in sex crime involving 14-year-old

Logan M. Osborn, who was 18 when he was arrested in May 2017, will instead serve 10 years of probation for the incident involving a girl who was 14 at the time.More >>
Logan M. Osborn, who was 18 when he was arrested in May 2017, will instead serve 10 years of probation for the incident involving a girl who was 14 at the time.More >>
Public safety and emergency management departments in Chesterfield County will conduct an active threat exercise this weekend.More >>
Public safety and emergency management departments in Chesterfield County will conduct an active threat exercise this weekend.More >>
The Richmond Jazz Festival is almost here and the big question is: will it rain?More >>
The Richmond Jazz Festival is almost here and the big question is: will it rain?More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Here's a look at the top stories to kick off your Thursday.More >>
Here's a look at the top stories to kick off your Thursday.More >>
The 16-year-old girl suffered five broken bones and a punctured lung.More >>
The 16-year-old girl suffered five broken bones and a punctured lung.More >>
Police are responding to a report of gunfire at a hospital in New York City's northern suburbs.More >>
Police are responding to a report of gunfire at a hospital in New York City's northern suburbs.More >>
The 33-year-old faces a charge of child neglect because his son was in the car at the time of the alleged overdose.More >>
The 33-year-old faces a charge of child neglect because his son was in the car at the time of the alleged overdose.More >>
A new internet challenge targeting children could be deadly, and tech experts believe it’s spreading rapidly online.More >>
A new internet challenge targeting children could be deadly, and tech experts believe it’s spreading rapidly online.More >>
The father left a note blaming the mother. Family friends said the man had never been violent to his children.More >>
The father left a note blaming the mother. Family friends said the man had never been violent to his children.More >>
The family says theater employees forced them to leave, but the theater company denies that claim.More >>
The family says theater employees forced them to leave, but the theater company denies that claim.More >>
The Savannah Police Department fired an lieutenant and dispatcher after they were found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop on St. Helena Island.More >>
The Savannah Police Department fired an lieutenant and dispatcher after they were found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop on St. Helena Island.More >>
Tyrone McAllister, 18, is facing attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon charges.More >>
Tyrone McAllister, 18, is facing attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon charges.More >>
Police in South Carolina say a woman they saw speed through a stop sign at 60 mph (97 kph) told officers she needn't be arrested because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl."More >>
Police in South Carolina say a woman they saw speed through a stop sign at 60 mph (97 kph) told officers she needn't be arrested because she's a "very clean, thoroughbred, white girl."More >>
CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist was found to be contaminated with a bacteria that could be life-threatening to people with certain conditions.More >>
CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist was found to be contaminated with a bacteria that could be life-threatening to people with certain conditions.More >>