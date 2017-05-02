Cosby High wrestler facing sex crime charge involving 14-year-old girl

Chesterfield police have charged an 18-year-old in an alleged sex crime involving a 14-year-old girl. Police say the two knew each other.

Logan M. Osborn was arrested on Monday and charged with carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 15 years old.

The incident happened on Friday at 9 p.m. on Cosby High School grounds but not in the school building. Police say the alleged incident occurred on a trail on school grounds.

Osborn is listed on the Cosby Titans Athletics page as a senior on the wrestling team.

The call came in as a sex offense-sodomy call, and police say the 14-year-old reported the incident.

Police say the victim is not a student at the school, and they are classifying the incident as a sexual assault case.

Police are still investigating.

