Report: Most fun states in the United States

Six stolen puppies stolen over the weekend

Six stolen puppies stolen over the weekend

Trending now: Nursing mom escorted out of church

Trending now: Nursing mom escorted out of church

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

Virginia is not that fun, according to a WalletHub report released on Tuesday about the "Most Fun States in America."

The Old Dominion ranks #44 overall, #41 in "Entertainment and Recreation," and #50 in "Nightlife."

The top 10 states are:

Nevada South Dakota Colorado North Dakota New York Wyoming Oregon Louisiana Montana Hawaii

Ther personal-finance website compared the 50 states across 22 key metrics, ranging from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita.

Key statistics from Wallet-Hub:

Wyoming has the most movie theaters per 100,000 residents, 4.31, which is 4.8 times more than in Louisiana, the state with the fewest at 0.89.

Vermont has the most restaurants per 100,000 residents, 111.2, which is two times more than in Utah, the state with the fewest at 55.8.

Iowa has the most golf courses and country clubs per 100,000 residents, 10.0, which is 5.6 times more than in Utah, the state with the fewest at 1.8.

New Hampshire has the most amusement parks per 100,000 residents, 0.91, which is 30.3 times more than in Kansas, the state with the fewest at 0.03.

Massachusetts has the most fitness centers per 100,000 residents, 17.03, which is 2.9 times more than in Hawaii, the state with the fewest at 5.97.

New York has the most theaters per 100,000 residents, 3.70, which is 13.7 times more than in Mississippi, the state with the fewest at 0.27.

Minnesota has the highest personal spending on recreation services per capita, $2,058, which is 4.1 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at $505.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12