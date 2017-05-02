Report: Most fun states in the United States

Blogger Sarah Wade has a list of weekly activities for moms who have children of a variety of ages.More >>
Chesterfield police are searching for a man who officers say attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint.More >>
Chesterfield police have charged an 18-year-old in an alleged sex crime involving a 14-year-old girl. Police say the two knew each other.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
The jam-band icon was performing the final number of a four-hour musical celebration of his birthday when he collapsed.More >>
Some Jimmy John's sandwich shops will be offering a special price Tuesday for the company's Customer Appreciation Day.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
A public proposal went awry.More >>
The number of calls to the Carolinas Poison Center (CPC) about snake bites has increased nearly four-fold from what the center was seeing this time last year.More >>
