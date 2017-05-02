Report: Most fun states in the United States - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Report: Most fun states in the United States

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
(WWBT) -

Virginia is not that fun, according to a WalletHub report released on Tuesday about the "Most Fun States in America."

The Old Dominion ranks #44 overall, #41 in "Entertainment and Recreation," and #50 in "Nightlife."

The top 10 states are:

  1. Nevada
  2. South Dakota
  3. Colorado 
  4. North Dakota
  5. New York
  6. Wyoming
  7. Oregon
  8. Louisiana
  9. Montana
  10. Hawaii

Ther personal-finance website compared the 50 states across 22 key metrics, ranging from movie costs to accessibility of national parks to casinos per capita. 

Key statistics from Wallet-Hub:

  • Wyoming has the most movie theaters per 100,000 residents, 4.31, which is 4.8 times more than in Louisiana, the state with the fewest at 0.89.
  • Vermont has the most restaurants per 100,000 residents, 111.2, which is two times more than in Utah, the state with the fewest at 55.8.
  •  Iowa has the most golf courses and country clubs per 100,000 residents, 10.0, which is 5.6 times more than in Utah, the state with the fewest at 1.8.
  • New Hampshire has the most amusement parks per 100,000 residents, 0.91, which is 30.3 times more than in Kansas, the state with the fewest at 0.03.
  • Massachusetts has the most fitness centers per 100,000 residents, 17.03, which is 2.9 times more than in Hawaii, the state with the fewest at 5.97.
  • New York has the most theaters per 100,000 residents, 3.70, which is 13.7 times more than in Mississippi, the state with the fewest at 0.27.
  • Minnesota has the highest personal spending on recreation services per capita, $2,058, which is 4.1 times higher than in Mississippi, the state with the lowest at $505.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly