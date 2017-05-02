Backup clear on Route 288 in Chesterfield - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

TRAFFIC ALERT

Backup clear on Route 288 in Chesterfield

By Megan Woo, Digital
Connect
CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

There was a backup on Route 288 South in Chesterfield near Route 1.

However, there is no word on what caused the backup.

The backup has since been cleared.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly