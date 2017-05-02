Baby born in car along I-64 in Hampton Roads

TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

A newborn baby girl was delivered in a car on Interstate 64 on Monday, according to VDOT.

The baby was born at the 15th View Street inspection station, near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, at 10 p.m., according to WAVY. Grandma was driving while the mother was sitting in the front passenger seat.

By the time VDOT crews arrived on the scene to help, the baby was already out.

"By the time I got here, the baby was already born, sitting in the mother's lap with the umbilical cord tied off," said HRBT crew leader Brian Williamson. "Mom was doing fine, [and the] baby was fine. Baby was breathing, not blue, making all kinds of noise, screaming and yelling."

VDOT workers say there was slight panic in the air when the call came across the radio, but they're glad everything turned out okay.

HRBT Crew Ldr. Brian Williamson on baby girl born in car about 10pm.@ 15th View inspection station. Grandma https://t.co/TLYcHjtIgQ in front pic.twitter.com/bTWTEiWHUu — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) May 2, 2017

