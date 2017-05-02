Richmond police search for gunman in Southside shooting

Police are searching for a gunman in South Richmond and need the public's help in the shooting investigation.

It happened just after 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Columbia and Harwood streets.

A man is currently at VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

However, police say they do not have a suspect or a motive.

Anyone who knows anything about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12