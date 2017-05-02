Hundreds still without power due to Monday's storms

Hundreds of families are still without power following Monday night's thunderstorm.

There are roughly about 400 outages as of 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, but at one point, there were nearly 1,000 outages, according to Dominion.

Almost all of the outages are currently in Richmond after a tree fell on a line in the Maymont area. The power could be coming on around 10 a.m., according to Dominion's estimates.

There are also power outages in the 3500 block of Belmont Road, but it is unclear whether if the outages are related to Monday's storms or if they were caused by an accident in the area.

There were also power outages in Chesterfield and Hopewell.

