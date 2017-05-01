RPS superintendent to get nearly $300,000 in severance pay - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

RPS superintendent to get nearly $300,000 in severance pay

Officials at Monday night's school board meeting revealed how much money superintendent Dr. Dana Bedden will walk away with.

Bedden will get $294,571 as part of his severance pay.

Bedden is leaving two years shy of his contract ending. The board will once again need to find a replacement.

