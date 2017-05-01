Police arrest suspect in Carytown, Willow Lawn robberies

Richmond Police say they have arrested a man responsible for several robberies last week.

Andrew Falk is charged with two counts of robbery. Police say the 30-year-old man is also a person of interest in a third robbery in Henrico.

Police say Falk robbed the Petco store in Carytown on April 25. He is also the suspect in the Wells Fargo robbery on W. Broad Street on April 26.

Falk was arrested on April 27.

If you have any information that can help, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

