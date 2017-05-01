Protesters surround Richmond City Hall during May Day parade

Protesters have surrounded Richmond City Hall for May Day.

"We came to speak to our elected officials, but we were denied entry," said one protester. He wants to shift funds to the youth academy program to combat crime in the city.

No reports of violence, but there is a large police presence in the area.

Brent Solomon is at City Hall getting details.

