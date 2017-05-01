May Day protesters surround Richmond City Hall, remain peaceful

Monday evening, police blocked an entrance of City Hall as May Day protesters demanded to be let inside the building.

Protesters NBC 12 spoke with claim they were denied entrance - while those already inside of City Hall say they had to use a different exit just to get out.

It was one of numerous demonstrations happening across the country. Richmond protesters joined the effort to say their voices counts too.

"Folks who want to go into the City Council meeting, make your way to the front, come stand by me," said an organizer.

A crowd of May Day protesters flooded the front of Richmond City Hall - with hopes of walking in to a City Council meeting.

"They’ve locked the door on us. This is a public City Council meeting, where citizens are supposed to be able to attend to address their grievances to the government," one of the organizers said to the crowd.

Inside, the Richmond School Board was also holding a meeting. That's when folks started crowding the lobby wondering what's going on.

“We can either demand they tell us why we can’t come in, or we can make a [expletive] ton of noise," a protester yelled.

Eventually, the crowd left City Hall, taking its message to the streets of Richmond.

"Dismantle ICE and defund the police. I don’t think any elected official will tell you more police reduces crime," one of the participants said.

"Make Richmond a sanctuary city," another yelled.

With a message as strong as the beat of their drums, they protested with peace and purpose.

"What day is it? May Day!" the crowd chanted.

Richmond Police had officers at intersections all across the protest route. The department even had a motorcade escorting them through streets that had been blocked off.

RPD says there were no problems and no arrests.

