Family displaced after fire at Henrico home

A Henrico family has been displaced after a fire at a home in the west end on Monday.

Crews responded to the 12400 block of Gayton Bluffs Lane around 12:30 p.m. to find flames coming from the upper floor of the home. They searched the home for victims, but thankfully no one was inside.

Firefighters had the fire under control in 40 minutes. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12