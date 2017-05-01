SPECIAL REPORT: VA Lottery's Luckiest Stores

If you're playing the lottery, chances are, you believe in LUCK. If you do, this is definitely the story for you!

On Your Side Investigator Rachel DePompa dug through the data to find you the top 30 luckiest stores in of Virginia. Join us Tuesday at 11 PM for our story about LOTTERY SECRETS and see if your luck changes!

Some stores have seen more jackpot winners than others. Rachel looked at data from the last five years from the Virginia Lottery, only looking at people winning $100,000 or more.

There are six in Central Virginia with multiple $100,000 or more winners.

Here’s the list of LUCKIEST STORES in Central VA:

• 7-ELEVEN

6131 Jeff Davis Highway, Richmond, VA

• 7-ELEVEN

12120 Harrowgate Road, Chester, VA

• Nine Mile Convenience Store

4917 Nine Mile Road, Richmond, VA

• PETERSBURG MARKET PLACE

2706 SOUTH CRATER ROAD, PETERSBURG, VA

• Nelson's Feed

10019 Cox Road, Ford, VA

• John’s Super Market

2017 East Nine Mile Road, Sandston, VA

These are the stores with the most $100,000+ drawing and ‘scratch off’ winners over the last 5 years:

*Data courtesy The Virginia Lottery

