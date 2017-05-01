Police arrest 7, pull over 160 vehicles in 3rd Chippenham Parkway crackdown

Several police agencies worked together to make seven arrests and 160 traffic stops in a driving enforcement operation on Chippenham Parkway.

The operation took place on April 28 from from Parham Road to Interstate 95. In addition to the arrests, police also issued 172 summonses for traffic-related offenses.

This is the third time Chesterfield, Richmond, Henrico and State Police have teamed up for the operation. In the first operation, police caught two fugitives and made five drug arrests. In the second operation, they caught two fugitives and arrested seven drug offenders.

