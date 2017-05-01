TSoul competes in the Top 11 on 'The Voice'

Northumberland native TSoul performed in the Top 11 on "The Voice" on Monday. He sang Sam Smith's "Lay Me Down."

Here's what Yahoo said about TSoul's performance:

TSoul is not the most note-perfect singer of Season 12, but he’s one of the most unique, and no matter what, he always makes me feel something. No one on this show, not even Stephanie Rice, does vulnerability like TSoul. He is fearless, and he leaves everything on that stage. This week, he literally left an imprint of his body on the stage, when he reclined on his back during the melodramatic chorus of Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down.” I am sure this performance was polarizing — some viewers might have found TSoul too over-the-top; others might have thought he let his emotions overpower his vocals. But I am sure no one watching The Voice Monday night will forget this tour de force.

TSoul received the great news of making it into the Top 11 last week after singing the song "Crippled Inside" with his teammates and coach Blake Shelton.

Find out to see if TSoul makes it to the Top 10 on "The Voice" at 8 p.m.

