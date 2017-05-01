Crews battle house fire near Short Pump

Henrico firefighters were called to a house fire Monday afternoon in the 12400 block of Gayton Bluffs Lane.

Fire officials say firefighters arrived to the scene in about five minutes and saw flames coming from the second story of the house, which is just off North Gayton Road and Broad Street.

As of 1 p.m., the fire was not yet under control.

There are no reports of any injuries.

