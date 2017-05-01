No injuries reported in fire at chemicals facility in Chesterfield

Chesterfield firefighters responded to what they say was a small fire at Wako Chemicals on Bellwood Road on Monday afternoon.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene to assist with decontamination of firefighters as they exited the facility.

There were no reports of injuries. There is also no information about how the fire started.

