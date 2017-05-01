Money mistakes that cost you and how to save money

A man is recovering after being shot early this morning in Church Hill. Police tell NBC12 just after midnight, a man was driving a car when he crashed into a fire hydrant and then got out of the car along P and 32nd streets. That's where police found him -- laying down on the ground, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Right now there is no word on any suspects. If you know anything that can help pol...More >>
The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond will hear President Trump's travel ban Monday afternoon.More >>
An armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Chesterfield turned into a police pursuit early Monday morning.More >>
A car crashed into an apartment in Chesterfield, forcing two people out of their home.More >>
Drivers may see some delays due to a tractor-trailer accident in Dinwiddie.More >>
A third of all Americans don't even have $500 in their savings account.More >>
Coupons are a good way to cut down on your monthly bill at the grocery store, but clipping and organizing them may take up a lot of time.More >>
A 91-year-old Richmond man, living in a house in Church Hill that has a rotted porch, is getting some much-needed help.More >>
If you do not feel like cooking, heading out every once in a while will not strain your finances.More >>
Barry Hardy was caught stealing candy from a convenience store when he was 18. Now 26, he says the petit larceny is still preventing him from getting the simplest of jobs.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
A Bennettsville man has been arrested in the death of Ella Lowery of who was found dead in her home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville, Friday morning.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Police say the woman admitted to taking a kitchen knife from the family home and fatally stabbing her father twice in the chest.More >>
Tragic news at Mississippi State. Senior track & field member Kaelin Kersh died in a car accident early Sunday morning.More >>
A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Although the fate of many individual stores remains up in the air at this point, Lemonis says he is hopeful that at least 70-75 Gander Mountain locations will remain in business. Finding a path to profitability and correcting the company's past mistakes is key to its future.More >>
