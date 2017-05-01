Money mistakes that cost you and how to save money - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Money mistakes that cost you and how to save money

(WWBT) -

A third of all Americans don't even have $500 in their savings account.

We are all missing out on easy ways save money.

But don't worry. Rachel DePompa has a few great ideas for your family in our On Your Side Savings Guide.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly