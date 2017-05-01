Community remembers 8-year-old killed while protecting sister in attack

The community is gathering on Monday to remember 8-year-old Marty Cobb, who was killed trying to protect his 12-year-old sister in a sexual assault.

The suspect in the case -- Mairese Washington -- entered an Alford plea in 2015 and is serving a 30-year prison sentence under a plea agreement.

"All he knew was, protect his sisters, protect his sisters… And that's what he did. And May 1st, God called him home," Cobb's oldest sister Starquay Spruill said in 2015.

Monday's remembrance ceremony for Cobb is from 2 to 7:30 p.m. at 4500 Millenbeck Road.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12