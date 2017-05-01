WATCH & WIN: Enter to win $500 and a new car - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

WATCH & WIN: Enter to win $500 and a new car

(WWBT) -

Watch NBC12 between 6 and 7 a.m. each week day morning for your chance to win a $500 gift card and a new car from McGeorge Toyota. 

  • CLICK HERE to enter once you see the secret code air. 

Winners will be announced the following morning; Friday winners will be announced on Monday. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly