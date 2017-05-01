Some SNAP users may not see benefits yet

Many users are reporting they are not seeing their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

SNAP "offers nutrition assistance to millions of eligible, low-income individuals and families and provides economic benefits to communities," according to their website.

A spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Social Services says they switched from one system to another, so those who were supposed to receive their benefits on Monday have not yet and are working to resolve the issue.

